New Vampyr Patch Introduces Enhanced Performance on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
A new Vampyr patch has gone live today on consoles, introducing enhanced performance on current generation consoles.
The new patch improves resolution and performance on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, bumping resolutions up to 1440p and framerate to 60 FPS. Resolution is also increased to 1440p on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox Series S, and to 1296p on Xbox One X. These three versions of the game all run at 30 FPS.
PS5: 1440p / 60 FPS
PS4 Pro: 1440p / 30FPS
XSX: 1440p / 60 FPS
XSS: 1440p / 30FPS
Xbox One X: 1296p 30 FPS
— Vampyr Game (@VampyrGame) October 20, 2021
Vampyr launched back in 2018 on PC and consoles. The action role-playing game by Dontnod features great combat, setting, and story that make it enjoyable despite its flaws, according to Rosh.
Vampyr isn't without flaws, but I had a lot of fun with it. While the dialogue system feels like an unexpected misstep, the combat, setting and story all make up for that stumble. Stalking through London and inciting fear into the hearts of the overconfident hunters felt fantastic. The spooky setting is filled with short but juicy stories worth finding, places worth exploring and detail worth appreciating. With a more interesting dialogue system, it would have been marvelous. As it stands, overlooking the occasional visual bugs and graphical lapses, Vampyr is still great fun, but like all undead, you’ll have to take the negatives with the positives.
Vampyr is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.
London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid. As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal.
Will you embrace the monster within? Survive and fight against Vampyr hunters, undead skals, and other supernatural creatures. Use your unholy powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you, to decide who will be your next victim. Struggle to live with your decisions… your actions will save or doom London.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter