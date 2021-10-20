New Vampyr Patch Introduces Enhanced Performance on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

A new Vampyr patch has gone live today on consoles, introducing enhanced performance on current generation consoles.

The new patch improves resolution and performance on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, bumping resolutions up to 1440p and framerate to 60 FPS. Resolution is also increased to 1440p on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox Series S, and to 1296p on Xbox One X. These three versions of the game all run at 30 FPS.

Free Next-Gen GreedFall PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Update Arrives Next Week Alongside Gold Edition With New The De Vespe Conspiracy DLC

PS5: 1440p / 60 FPS

PS4 Pro: 1440p / 30FPS

XSX: 1440p / 60 FPS

XSS: 1440p / 30FPS

Xbox One X: 1296p 30 FPS — Vampyr Game (@VampyrGame) October 20, 2021

Vampyr launched back in 2018 on PC and consoles. The action role-playing game by Dontnod features great combat, setting, and story that make it enjoyable despite its flaws, according to Rosh.

Vampyr isn't without flaws, but I had a lot of fun with it. While the dialogue system feels like an unexpected misstep, the combat, setting and story all make up for that stumble. Stalking through London and inciting fear into the hearts of the overconfident hunters felt fantastic. The spooky setting is filled with short but juicy stories worth finding, places worth exploring and detail worth appreciating. With a more interesting dialogue system, it would have been marvelous. As it stands, overlooking the occasional visual bugs and graphical lapses, Vampyr is still great fun, but like all undead, you’ll have to take the negatives with the positives.

Vampyr is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.