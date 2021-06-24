The free next-gen GreedFall PS5 and Xbox Series X|S update is arriving on June 30th alongside the game’s Gold Edition with New The De Vespe Conspiracy expansion.

Back in November of last year, shortly after the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Spiders and Focus Home announced that their dark action RPG would also be arriving on the next-gen consoles. Today, the game’s developer and publisher announced the release date for this next-gen version alongside the release of the all-new Gold Edition of the game, which includes the new The De Vespe Conspiracy expansion.

The next-gen GreedFall update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be free for owners of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Save files from the past-gen versions will be compatible with the next-gen versions of the title. In addition to offering resolution support up to native 4K, the next-gen update will pack improved visuals, fast loading, and 60FPS in performance mode.

The Gold Edition of GreedFall will be arriving alongside the free next-gen patch and will include the base game and all-new The De Vespe Conspiracy DLC. “This expansion brings a brand new adventure to players on consoles and PC within the uncharted lands of Teer Fradee, with new enemies, gear, and a twisting narrative that expands on GreedFall’s acclaimed story”, the official press release from Focus Home reads. Down below you'll find a description for the expansion alongside two additional screenshots.





The De Vespe Conspiracy expands on GreedFall’s cherished world and story, inviting you to set foot on a previously undiscovered region of Teer Fradee and tackle a brand new intrigue. Navigate a web of lies, manipulation and secrets, as you unravel a nefarious conspiracy that threatens the balance of power. Explore an uncharted region of the island, battle strange new beasts, upgrade your equipment with new gear and face off against a villainous new enemy faction in your hunt to uncover the truth.

GreedFall Gold Edition and The De Vespe Conspiracy DLC are arriving on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on June 30th.