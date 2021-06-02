Tell Me Why Is Free to Grab on PC and Xbox For the Whole Pride Month

Tell Me Why, DONTNOD's narrative adventure game released between August and September 2020 for PC and Xbox consoles, is now free to grab for the entirety of June as part of Pride Month. This offer is valid on both the Microsoft Store and Steam.

The game features twin protagonists, one of which, Tyler, identifies as a transgender man, in a first for a triple-A game. DONTNOD consulted with the non-governmental organization GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to ensure that the character would be portrayed appropriately. In particular, Nick Adams (Director of Transgender Media & Representation at GLAAD) consulted on the project and recommended August Aiden Black, a transgender man himself, as the voice actor for Tyler.

DONTNOD Is Working on 5 Self-Published Titles Due in 2022-2025

In his review of the game, Rosh rated Tell Me Why nine out of ten.