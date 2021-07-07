Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Release Date Moved to February 2022

During yesterday's Nacon Connect event, developer Big Bad Wolf announced the delay of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, the narrative-driven single player roleplaying game based on the fifth edition of the popular tabletop RPG. The game, originally planned to launch in Fall 2021, will now be coming in February 2022 to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (Epic Games Store), and Nintendo Switch.

Fans also got to see a new Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong trailer centered around Galeb, one of three playable characters.

Power, wealth, immortality, at one point or another, Galeb has had it all. He's traveled the world, amassed a fortune, and established himself as one of the oldest and most feared Vampires in the city of Boston. And yet, he's left wanting, grasping for something he's lost. Or perhaps something that was never there to begin with.