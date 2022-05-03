Sniper Elite 5, Evil Dead, and more Exciting Games Coming Out in May

Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, I’m here to help. Every month I'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners, to the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.

May doesn’t offer any particularly huge releases, but it does deliver on variety, with the asymmetric multiplayer fun of Evil Dead: The Game, deep RPG systems of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, and skull-shattering action of Sniper Elite 5, just to name a few. Meanwhile, on the indie front, we get the narrative sci-fi RPG Citizen Sleeper, hardcore Soulslike Dolmen, and more.

Xbox Game Pass Adds Trek to Yomi, NHL 22, and More in Early May

Note: While I may have played demos or got early access to some of the games recommended in this article, in most cases I’m simply choosing games that look promising, and can’t vouch for the end product. Do wait for reviews before buying!

That said, here are the games you should be looking out for in May…

The Headliners

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters (PC, May 5)

There are a lot of Warhammer strategy games of slightly different flavors out there, but Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters looks to make its mark with a distinctive bloody and badass take on XCOM-style tactical combat. Players take on the role of the Grey Knights, holy warriors who prefer to charge headlong into the battle, resulting in unique “kill or be killed” battles. Add in a surprisingly-complex strategic layer, and a devilishly challenging experience awaits (check out my full interview with the makers of Daemonhunters here). Pre-order the game here.

Deadcraft is a Bloody Zombie-Farming Mashup from the Makers of Classic Harvest Moon

Evil Dead: The Game (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, May 13; Switch later)

The whole asymmetric “co-op survivors vs. killer” thing has been a few times before, but none of those other games feature a virtual Bruce Campbell and his boomstick, so Evil Dead: The Game has that going for it. It really does seem like this one is diving deep into Evil Dead series lore, and developer Saber Interactive know how to make a good shooter when they put their minds to it. While it probably isn’t going to eclipse the likes of Dead by Daylight, Evil Dead: The Game looks like it has a shot at being a groovy good time. You can pre-order the game here.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, May 19)

There are a ton of Vampire: The Masquerade video games out there at this point, but not a lot that really aim to replicate the original table-top RPG experience. Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is the exception, as it focuses on deep character building and role playing rather than action or combat. If you can get over the lack of fighting, Swansong’s story promises to sink its fangs into you. You can pre-order the game here.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC, May 24; Consoles later)

Take on the role of an intrepid space salvager as they carve up derelict spacecraft in the unique blue-collar space sim Hardspace: Shipbreaker. Polished zero-G physics and controls and a deep upgrade system will keep you slicing up ships for a good long time. Hardspace: Shipbreaker has spent the last couple years in Early Access, attracting a loyal fanbase in the process, but now it’s launching in full, so you can see what all that good word-of-mouth has been about. You can grab the Early Access version here, which will covert to the full version later this month.

Sniper Elite 5 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, May 26)

Rebellion’s Sniper Elite series is a unique combination of stealth, careful planning, and exploding testicles, and Sniper Elite 5 promises to deliver more of the same sharp-shooting action. Expect an upgraded presentation and some new multiplayer features, including an Invasion mode that lets other players barge into your game Dark Souls style. It looks like Rebellion’s reliable series remains on target. You can pre-order the game here.

Promising Indies

Citizen Sleeper (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S & Switch, May 5)

Citizen Sleeper is a futuristic RPG with a slick art style and some old-school table-top flavor. You play as a “sleeper” – a digitized human consciousness contained within an android body – living on a ragtag space station on the edge of the galaxy. Solve mysteries, help fellow space station inhabitants, and generally decide how you want to live your android life. This one looks like it could be the next Disco-Elysium-esque indie RPG hit. Here’s the Steam page for Citizen Sleeper.

We Were Here Forever (PC, May 10; Consoles "following soon")

Those looking for a new co-op experience really ought to check out the We Were Here series. The games require online partners to act as each others' eyes and ears, communicating in order to solve sometimes tricky puzzles. We Were Here Forever relocates the action to a spooky castle environment and looks to serve up the series' most complex challenges yet. Here’s the Steam Page for We Were Here Forever.

Dolmen (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, May 20)

There are certainly no shortage of Soulslike action-adventures out there right now, but Dolmen nevertheless looks like a solid entry in the genre. The game serves up intense, fluid action, a unique alien world, and some surprisingly-slick visuals for an indie. If you’re not tired of hacking and slashing through Elden Ring, given this one a try. Here’s the Steam Page for Dolmen.

Full List of Games Worth Watching in May:

Loot River (PC, Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S, May 3)

Wildcat Gun Machine (PC, Xbox One, PS4 & Switch, May 4)

Best Month Ever (PC, Xbox One, PS4 & Switch, May 5)

Citizen Sleeper (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S & Switch, May 5)

Trek to Yomi (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, May 5)

RiffTrax: The Game (PC, Xbox One, PS4 & Switch, May 5)

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters (PC, May 5)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, May 10)

We Were Here Forever (PC, May 10; Consoles "following soon")

The Centennial Case : A Shijima Story (PC, PS4, PS5 & Switch, May 12)

Evil Dead: The Game (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, May 13; Switch later)

V Rising (PC, May 17)

Deadcraft (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, May 19)

Eternal Threads (PC, Xbox One & PS4, May 19)

Snow Bros. Special (Switch, May 19)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, May 19)

Dolmen (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, May 20)

Floppy Knights (PC, Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S, May 24)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC, May 24; Consoles later)

Sonority (PC, May 25)

Sniper Elite 5 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, May 26)

Pac-Man Museum + (PC, Xbox One, PS4 & Switch, May 27)

And those are the games you should be keeping an eye on this coming month. What games are you planning to pick up in May? Did I miss anything you’re looking forward to?