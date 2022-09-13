Menu
Ubisoft’s Big AAA Games Will Cost $70 Going Forward, Says CEO

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 13, 2022
Ubisoft

It's been a big week for Ubisoft. To begin with, the game publisher announced a massive deal with Tencent, which invested around $300 million to acquire 49.9% of Guillemot Bros, Ubisoft's holding company.

Then, the publisher demonstrated a portion of its lineup during the Ubisoft Forward event, where fans got updates on what's next for big franchises like Assassin's Creed and The Division, as well as new information and footage of upcoming titles like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull & Bones.

The latter game will be the first one published by Ubisoft to be priced at $70, and Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed to Axios that the new pricing will apply to future big triple-A titles made by the company.

Some of the games will come at the same price as the competition. The big AAA games will come at $70.

Indeed, several publishers have been applying this $10 price increase for their premium games ever since the launch of Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series S|X consoles. The first one was 2K with NBA 2K21. At the time, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said:

We announced a $70 price point for NBA 2K21, our view was that we’re offering an array of extraordinary experiences, lots of replayability, and the last time there was a frontline price increase in the US was 2005, 2006, so we think consumers were ready for it.

To date, almost all of the big publishers have joined Take-Two with increased pricing, with the notable exception of Microsoft. That said, Ubisoft itself will release Assassin's Creed Mirage priced at $49.99 since the game was originally conceived as a DLC for Valhalla and won't be as expansive as a full-fledged Assassin's Creed installment.

As a reminder, you can now check out Ubisoft's entire library thanks to the free trial month for the subscription service.

