Assassin’s Creed Infinity Hub Detailed; Project Red (Japan), Project Hexe (Witchcraft) Teased

Over a year ago, Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Infinity, then vaguely described as a new live-service platform that would eventually encompass multiple historical settings and gameplay experiences. Recently, rumors emerged that Assassin’s Creed Infinity’s first two chapters would be set in Japan and 16th century central Europe, and today during the most recent Ubisoft Forward presentation, that was confirmed by the French publisher.

The Japanese chapter, currently entitled Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, is being developed at Ubisoft Quebec under the leadership of Jonathan Dumont (creative director of AC Odyssey) and casts players as an assassin in Feudal Japan. Ubisoft is describing this as the next chapter in their open-world RPG-style AC titles. You can check out a teaser trailer, below.

Meanwhile, the other chapter, Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal under Clint Hocking (director of Watch Dogs: Legion). Right now, Ubisoft is just calling it a “very different” AC experience, but the previous leak revealed it will take place amidst the Holy Roman Empire during the Renaissance and will focus on witch hunting. You can check out the teaser for Codename Hexe, below.

Ubisoft also provided some more specific details about Assassin’s Creed Infinity itself. It won’t be a game in its own right, but rather, an online hub that joins future AC titles together. One of the Ubisoft Forward hosts described it as “your own Animus.” It sounds like games like AC Codename Red and Hexe will continue to be full-fledged open-world titles rather than mere chapters in some sort of ongoing Infinity narrative. Ubisoft hints multiplayer experiences may also be added to the Infinity hub.

Ubisoft has not provided a launch window for Assassin’s Creed Infinity or Project Red and Project Hexe, aside from saying they’ll arrive “in the coming years.” Considering Assassin’s Creed Mirage seems to be their big 2023 game, we’ll likely be waiting for a while.