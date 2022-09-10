Menu
Ubisoft+ Becomes Free to Access Until October 10 Through Samsung Gaming Hub; Also Available on PC

Ule Lopez
Sep 10, 2022
Ubisoft+

Many digital storefronts you’ll see online, be it gaming or otherwise, tend to have premium membership plans, such as Amazon Prime, PlayStation Plus, and EA Play. One such case, Ubisoft+, is run through Ubisoft Connect, and they have a special deal available today for specific users.

The Samsung Gaming Hub comes into play here. Samsung Gaming Hub is a service on select new Samsung TVs and has other gaming services aside from Ubisoft Connect, such as Xbox Game Pass. Anyways, Ubisoft is offering a month of its Ubisoft+ subscription for free through Amazon Luna and Google Stadia, both of which are offered on Samsung Gaming Hub.

Both cloud services gain access to Ubisoft’s large library of titles monthly, including games such as Far Cry 6, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, and WatchDogs Legion. Though, if you go onto Ubisoft’s website, you’ll find out that the free month is also available to basic PC users.

Some of the titles included will also have upgraded versions available in the subscription, like the aforementioned WatchDogs Legion’s Ultimate Edition or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition. Players can sign up on the company's website or through the Ubisoft Connect app on desktop PCs. After redeeming the free month, you’ll have access to the entire library available from Ubisoft for 30 days. After that, you’ll have to pay $14.99 USD monthly to keep the service going.

If you already own a game with the service and your subscription expires, don’t worry; you’ll still be able to access any games or DLC you owned before subscribing. However, other titles and DLC will be lost unless you purchase the relevant content required. To learn more and redeem your free month of Ubisoft+, you can do so at their website. This offer will remain available until October 10th, 2022. After which, the service will be renewed.

