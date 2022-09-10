Menu
Company

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Announced; Coming in 2023 to Consoles and PC

Ule Lopez
Sep 10, 2022
Assassin's Creed Mirage

A new game in the Assassin's Creed series has been announced this title aims to go back to the series' roots and will be available in 2023. The game, known as Assassin's Creed Mirage, will be a narrative-driven experience that will allow players to become the ultimate assassin as they course through a city set in the 9th-century version of Baghdad.

You can watch a new cinematic trailer that showcases this announcement below:

Related StoryNathan Birch
Assassin’s Creed Infinity Hub Detailed; Project Red (Japan), Project Hexe (Witchcraft) Teased

Assassin's Creed Mirage lets you take on a coming-of-age story led by Basim Is'haq. The game takes place 20 years before the events of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and will see Basim renouncing his life to join the Hidden Ones and hone his unique abilities while understanding a new Creed one that will change his fate in ways that he never could've imagined.

The game is built as an homage to the first Assassin's Creed games as the game will be a shorter, more narrative-driven experience compared to other games in the series. Mirage will mark the return to a large-scale urban environment in which players can leap across rooftops, scale tall towers, and flee guards while putting their parkour skills to the test. When information can't be gained by gathering clues, Basim's eagle Enkidu can take to the skies, survey areas, and tag enemies for Basim to eliminate stealthily.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage will launch in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Stadia, and even Amazon Luna. The game will be available on PC for users with a Ubisoft+ subscription. Additionally, there will be a deluxe edition of the game, which includes the base game, a digital artbook, a digital soundtrack, and a deluxe digital pack containing a Prince of Persia-inspired outfit, eagle and mount skins, weapons, and more.

The game will also have a Collector's Case Edition, which includes everything available in the Deluxe Edition plus a 32cm figurine of Basim, an exclusive Steelbook with a design chosen by fans, a mini-artbook, Basim's brooch replica, a map of Baghdad as well as a Selected Soundtrack of the game. The Collector's Case is available at retail and on the Ubisoft Store, priced at $150.

Products mentioned in this post

Assassin's Creed Valhalla
USD 37
Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order