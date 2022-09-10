Assassin’s Creed Mirage Announced; Coming in 2023 to Consoles and PC

A new game in the Assassin's Creed series has been announced this title aims to go back to the series' roots and will be available in 2023. The game, known as Assassin's Creed Mirage, will be a narrative-driven experience that will allow players to become the ultimate assassin as they course through a city set in the 9th-century version of Baghdad.

You can watch a new cinematic trailer that showcases this announcement below:

Assassin's Creed Mirage lets you take on a coming-of-age story led by Basim Is'haq. The game takes place 20 years before the events of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and will see Basim renouncing his life to join the Hidden Ones and hone his unique abilities while understanding a new Creed one that will change his fate in ways that he never could've imagined.

The game is built as an homage to the first Assassin's Creed games as the game will be a shorter, more narrative-driven experience compared to other games in the series. Mirage will mark the return to a large-scale urban environment in which players can leap across rooftops, scale tall towers, and flee guards while putting their parkour skills to the test. When information can't be gained by gathering clues, Basim's eagle Enkidu can take to the skies, survey areas, and tag enemies for Basim to eliminate stealthily.

Assassin's Creed Mirage will launch in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Stadia, and even Amazon Luna. The game will be available on PC for users with a Ubisoft+ subscription. Additionally, there will be a deluxe edition of the game, which includes the base game, a digital artbook, a digital soundtrack, and a deluxe digital pack containing a Prince of Persia-inspired outfit, eagle and mount skins, weapons, and more.

The game will also have a Collector's Case Edition, which includes everything available in the Deluxe Edition plus a 32cm figurine of Basim, an exclusive Steelbook with a design chosen by fans, a mini-artbook, Basim's brooch replica, a map of Baghdad as well as a Selected Soundtrack of the game. The Collector's Case is available at retail and on the Ubisoft Store, priced at $150.