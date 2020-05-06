Microsoft has today released the Windows 10 ISO files for Build 19619 from the Fast Ring for clean installation. The files are out for Windows 10 Preview Build 19619, which isn't tied to any specific version of the operating system but will likely become a part of Windows 10 20H2.

Considering the ongoing health crises, Microsoft isn't focusing on any major changes right now with new builds translating into more bug fixes and small improvements than the wow factor that usually targets the Fast Ring Insiders through these builds.

Download and clean install Windows 10 Build 19619

You can now download and clean install Windows 10 Build 19619 directly from the Windows Insider site. To be able to download the ISO files, you will first need to follow these steps to get yourself enrolled in the Windows Insider Program. Windows Insiders can skip the first step and directly download the Windows 10 ISO files.

Sign up for the Windows Insider Program (click here).

Make sure your machine meets the system requirements.

Click here to download the ISO files.

For the complete changelog of Windows 10 build 19619, head over here.