Tom Holland: Uncharted Movie Has One of the Best Scripts I’ve Seen, Mark Wahlberg Will Kill It as Sully

The Uncharted movie had a long and troubling production history. It lost six directors over time due to a number of reasons ranging from creative differences to scheduling conflicts.

After David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight, the latest rumors point to Reuben Fleischer (Zombieland, Zombieland: Double Tap, Venom) as the person that Sony is currently eyeing for the role.

Sony Reportedly Eyeing Ruben Fleischer to Direct the Uncharted Movie

Meanwhile, while the search for the director is still ongoing, the shooting of the film was inevitably delayed, which in turn officially postponed the release date of the Uncharted movie. The original theatrical launch date was December 18th, 2020, but it has now been delayed by Sony to March 5th, 2021.

Actor Tom Holland, who'll play a young Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie, is very much pumped to get the action going though. Here's what he told IGN in a fresh interview on the topic:

I think what Uncharted offers that most video games films don't is that it's an origin story to the games. So if you played the games, you haven't seen what's going to happen in the film. And if you haven't played the games, you're going to enjoy the film because it's information that everyone else is getting at the same time. But I'm super excited to make that movie and it's been a long time coming. I read the newest draft of the script on the way over here and it's one of the best scripts I've ever read. It really, really jumps off the page. I think Mark Wahlberg's going to kill it as Sully and it's going to be a lot of fun.

Mark Wahlberg was originally cast as Nathan Drake himself, but as the script of the Uncharted movie turned the protagonist into a much younger version of the character, Wahlberg's role changed into that of Drake's mentor Victor 'Sully' Sullivan.

We'll keep you apprised whenever at last shooting for the Uncharted movie begins.