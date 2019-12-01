Today’s List of Paid Apps and Games That Are on Sale at the Play Store Including Monument Valley and More

An addendum to the "things that are on sale" theme everywhere, here are some games and apps you might enjoy. The titles are on sale for a limited time only and can become full-price at any moment. If you can't see a strikethrough on the price next to the “install” button, it isn’t on sale anymore. Once you download an app/game, it’s yours to keep even after the promotion ends, and you can reinstall it on any other device linked with the same Google Play ID.

Fenix 2 for Twitter

Fenix brings you a fresh and modern Twitter experience!

Download Fenix 2 for Twitter

Death Road to Canada

Death Road to Canada is a Randomly Generated Road Trip Action-RPG. You manage a group of players as they explore cities, find weird people, and face zombies. Everything's randomized including locations, events, survivor personalities and skills. There's a different story every time you play.

Download Death Road to Canada

FINAL FANTASY IX for Android

Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe have kidnapped Princess Garnet, the heir of Alexandria. The princess herself yearned to escape the castle. Through a series of events, she and her personal guard, Steiner, fall in with Zidane and set out on an incredible journey.

Meeting unforgettable characters like Vivi and Quina along the way, they learn about themselves, the secrets of the Crystal, and a malevolent force that threatens to destroy their world.

Download FINAL FANTASY IX for Android

Monument Valley

Monument Valley is a surreal exploration through fantastical architecture and impossible geometry. You have to guide the protagonist a through mysterious monuments, uncovering hidden paths, unfolding optical illusions and outsmarting the Crow People.

Download Monument Valley

Monument Valley 2

This is a sequel to Monument Valley. Monument Valley 2 presents a brand new adventure set in a beautiful and impossible world. Help Ro as she teaches her child about the mysteries of the valley, exploring stunning environments and manipulating architecture to guide them on their way.

Download Monument Valley 2

Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG

Ravensword RPG has a richly detailed world, lets you gather powerful weapons, collect hundreds of items, increase your skills, and follow a deep storyline to solve the mysteries of the Kingdom of Tyreas.

Download Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG

Terraria

Terraria makes you fight for survival, fortune, and glory. Delve deep into cavernous expanses, seek out ever-greater foes to test your mettle in combat, or construct your own city - In the World of Terraria, the choice is yours! The devs recommend at least 2GB of RAM and a device from 2014 or newer.The minumum requirement is Android 4.3 with 1GB of RAM and compatible graphics, but these devices may experience reduced performance.

Download Terraria

Wayward Souls

Wayward Souls is a procedurally generated game that has random levels. It mean that every time you play the game, it's a different experience. Control one of six characters, all with their own unique playstyles, abilities, and equipment. Explore and fight for survival, in combat where your tactics, positioning, and timing matter.

Download Wayward Souls