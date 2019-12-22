Today’s List of Apps and Games That Are on Sale at the Play Store Including The Swords of Ditto and More

Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo

Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo edition introduces a roster of 12 very different characters all competing to become the greatest Blackjack player of all time. And no, there's no fighting involved.

The Inner World

Robert is a novice, a bit clueless, but with a heart of gold. He lives a peaceful life as a court musician in Asposia's largest wind monastery. Contrary to the laws of physics, Asposia is an enormous, hollow space surrounded by an infinite expanse of earth. The world's air is provided through three wind fountains, but as one wind fountain after the other petered out and the wind gods came to Asposia, all of the sudden Robert found him in the middle of a whirlwind.

The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk

The only one who can stop the evil Emil is the heir to the throne: Robert. He has been petrified for three years, though. With a huge dose of enthusiasm, but little to no idea what he’s actually doing, he embarks on an adventure to find the legendary last wind monk. Of course, he has some great company: Peck, as loyal as he is flightless, and Laura, a rebel who certainly does fly, but only off the handle - and who Robert loves, with a capital L.

The Swords of Ditto

The Swords of Ditto is a compact action RPG that creates a unique adventure for each new hero of legend in the relentless fight against the evil Mormo. Explore a delightful but dangerous overworld, brave menacing dungeons, and improve your hero in a charming village, during your quest to overcome the evil that plagues the island. Unleash the mystical Sword of Ditto for an unforgettable adventure filled with delightful characters, extraordinary loot, and heroic battles!

