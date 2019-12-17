Today’s List of Apps and Games That Are on Sale at the Play Store Including Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition and More

Most of the apps should be on sale for the next three to four days. If you see a reduced price next to the original, then it's on sale. Otherwise, it is full price. Once you purchase an app, you can install it on any Android device with the same Google Play ID.

Car Expenses Manager Pro

Today’s List of Paid Apps and Games That Are on Sale at the Play Store Including Monument Valley and More

The has the following features. • Calculation of expenses (7 categories and more than 60 templates)

• Planning service actions

• Calculation of fuel consumption

• All statistics not only in numbers but also in handy charts

• Calculator overrun / needed fuel / way cost

• Synchronization with clouds and between devices (using Dropbox API & Google Drive)

• Recording several vehicles

• Export / import data

• Select theme

• Wide settings units and interface elements

• Widgets to quickly add records

Download Car Expenses Manager Pro

MC50 Programmable Calculator

The calculator lets you do the following: -Edit your programs using the built-in or an external text editor.

-Optionally save your programs as standard text files. -Built-in "sample" programs (examples) ready to use and customize (edit) that include:

-Financial mathematics.

-Prime numbers

-Math series

-Matrices.

-Games -Structured programming language (MPL).

-Data structures: Processing of lists and matrices.

-Subroutines, local variables.

Download MC50 Programmable Calculator

Pro Cam X

Pro Cam X will turn your phone into professional camera wanna be, with full control over exposure, focus, white balance, ISO and another features like a professional camera. Check out the app using the link below.

Download Pro Cam X

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition adds all-new enhanced features to the playable content of Neverwinter Nights Diamond Edition. Discover magic, wonder, and danger at every turn on your own or with friends in these classic Dungeons & Dragons adventures.

Download Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG

Knight of Heaven: Finding Light is a tribute to the classics - relive the era of 8bit dungeon crawling, monster slaying and treasure looting. The game features Grayscale pixel graphics and 8bit audio SFX, classic turn-based RPG gameplay ,hundreds of weapons to loot, monsters to slay, and many bosses to overcome and dungeons to explore and three difficulty modes for casual players and RPG veterans

Download Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG

ACE Academy

In the year 2049, mechanized robots commonly called GEAR were developed for military application. Since then, their versatile functionality has led them to not only become commonplace in commercial use, but also spawned an entire sports entertainment industry. The prevalent use and popularity of GEARs has created a new academic field known as “Cenorobotics”. Due to unforeseeable circumstances, the protagonist finds himself transferring to ACE Academy, a premier school for Cenorobotics studies in Japan. He struggles to find a team willing to accept him and his outdated “American” GEAR to compete in the intramural tournament. When compared to the sleek, robust, and advanced technologies of the Japanese counterparts, his search feels utterly hopeless. That is, until he finds a group of pilots just desperate enough for another member. This is where your story begins. ACE Academy is a comedy-centric, slice-of-life, visual novel with sci-fi and romance elements. With hundreds of choices available, you can experience the storyline and interact with characters in a much more personalized way.

Download ACE Academy

Kaori After Story

Following Kaori's ending in ACE Academy, your now girlfriend has invited you to spend Christmas and New Years with her family. Your trip takes you to the countryside of Isokaze, where her parents and twin sisters are surprised to see that Kaori has brought a boy home! From meeting the parents, enjoying winter activities and spending intimate time with Kaori to learn more about her and her past, it will be a holiday to remember!

Download Kaori After Story

Crystalline

The protagonist finds himself mysteriously transported to Terra, a fantasy world empowered by magical crystals. Not long after arriving does he run into Leanna, a Mage-Knight investigating rumors of concentrated energy in the area… which she learns is radiating from him! Together, they journey to understand how he got here and a way for him to return home. They soon discover that his arrival to Terra is more than just a coincidence!

Download Crystalline