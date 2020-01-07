Today’s List of Paid Apps and Games That Are Free And on Sale at the Play Store Including Trigono and More

A mix of free and on-sale titles today.

Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker

Did you ever wonder how is being a freelancer developer? In this idle clicker game, you are a freelancer designer and developer but you are not stuck in a boring room. You are a social geek and you travel while you are working. You own a cute caravan and spending your days on the beach. You have even a night club full of people! All you care about is cash and having fun!

Animals Memory Game PRO 2019

The game "Animals : Brain Training & Memory Games PRO 2019" - find a pair of identical pictures, among the many different images that filled the playing field. Train your memory and watchfulness in this Android game, which will appeal to both adults and children. Try to match the pairs of pictures on the playing field by making as few steps as possible. Set your records and surprise your friends.

New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO

Math Riddles tests your IQ with mathematical puzzles. Challenge yourself with different levels of math puzzles and stretch the limits of your intelligence. Every IQ game is prepared with an approach of an IQ test. You can explore your mathematical talent with these math games, which are hidden in geometrical figures. You will train both parts of your brain by exploring the relations between the numbers in the geometrical figures, and you will keep your mind sharp.

Trigono

There are 2 buttons in this game!

Tap the left side of the screen to switch the direction.

Tap the right side of the screen to jump on another edge.

You are the little Trigono who wants to survive in hazardous triangle world.

Controls are unusual but straightforward. It feels like learning to eat with chopsticks: confusing at first but after some time pretty interesting.

Everybody's RPG

Welcome to Everybody's RPG!

Relive the old school vibes of pixelated RPG gaming in an endless idle RPG style.

On Sale

Age of Civilizations Asia

• Orders are submitted before each round. The number of orders you can submit during each round is limited by your Movement Points for that round.

• After orders are submitted, civilizations execute actions in turn order, which is randomized at the start of each round.

ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator

ColEm is a ColecoVision emulator. It runs Coleco games on your Android phone or tablet. Play Coleco games with Bluetooth joysticks, Xperia gaming buttons, Moga gamepad, or iCade joystick. Save game play at any time and restart once you get killed. Record ColecoVision music to MIDI files and use them as ringtones. Play with friends over WiFi or Internet, using NetPlay.

Peace, Death!

Peace, Death! is an arcade simulator with difficulties. In this game, you play as the Reaper working for your boss, Death, in Apocalypse, Inc. You face a challenge: go through a trial period of seven weeks to get a permanent job and advance the interests of your employer.

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition

You step into the shoes of an ambitious young man named Price. In order to secure a partnership in a famous company, Price seizes the property of an elderly woman.

In that very moment, he finds out the price of his humanity. This is his story and the tale of his regrets...

