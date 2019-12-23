Today’s List of Apps and Games That Are on Sale at the Play Store Including Stardew Valley, This War of Mine and More

Loads of critically acclaimed games on sale at the Google Play Store today. Grab 'em while they're hot!

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition

Baldur’s Gate is a pioneet in the Dungeons & Dragons computer roleplaying games genre. Customize your hero, recruit a party of brave allies, and explore the Sword Coast in your search for adventure. Do note that the game is optimized for tablets and not recommended for phones with screen sizes under 7 inches.

Baldur's Gate II

aldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition includes the original 60-hour Shadows of Amn campaign, as well as the following additions, Throne of Bhaal, Fist of the Fallen and The Black Pits II. Other expansions such as A Price Paid in Blood are available via in-app purchases

LIMBO

Limbo is arguably one of the best horror-themed 2D platforms out there.

Botanicula

Five friends, little tree creatures, set out on a journey to save the last seed from their home tree which is infested by evil parasites.

The Tiny Bang Story Premium

The Tiny Bang Story is set across five distinct chapters each with their own lovingly hand-drawn location, which combined with the enchanting music created just for this game, adds up to an immersive and crowd-pleasing experience. With no text in the game users will intuitively find their way around the planet, work out what tasks need to be completed next and forge their own path through this unique adventure.

Stardew Valley

Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options.

This War of Mine

I don't usually do this, but I personally recommend this one. You will not regret it.

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle.

Bridge Constructor

Build a bridge with different materials, put it to the test using cars and trucks, and unlock the next brain-teasing level! Portals not included.

MechaNika

Meet Nika, a brilliant girl that doesn’t fit the world she lives in. Perhaps it’s the chocolate shake with a shot of cognac she carries in her backpack which makes her different. Or maybe it’s the fact that at 7 years old her favourite things are the transfer of energy, magnetic fields and electrical engineering

