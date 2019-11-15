Today’s List of Paid Apps and Games That Are Free at the Play Store Including LASERBREAK 2 and More

The titles are free for a limited time only and become paid at any moment. If you see a price next to the “install” button, it isn’t free anymore. Once you download a paid title that’s free or on sale, it’s yours to keep even after the promotion ends, and you can reinstall it on any other device linked with the same Google Play ID.

Spades

The goal of Spades is to reach 500 points with your team. Players sitting opposite each other play as a team. The game begins with a round of bidding. You try to predict the number of "tricks", or turns, you will win. The combined bids of two partners make a "contract". Once the bidding is completed, the partners must fulfill their contract, not the individual bids. You make a contract by winning at least a contracted number of tricks. A bid of Nil means the player will try not to win any tricks. The "trump" (or highest value) suit is always Spades. Each contracted trick is worth 10 points. If you fail to fulfill the contract, a penalty is the entire value of that contract. Each overtrick, or taking more than you bid, is worth 1 point and also earns you one "bag". Every set of 10 "bags" incurs a 100-point penalty. Winning a Nil bid is worth 100 points, failing a Nil bid is penalized by 100 points.

Download Spades

Mineral.io

It is a real-time battle game with 25 global users. You can become a winner of the Mineral War with your quick brain turn and improvisation.

Download Mineral.io

Ruby Square: Logical puzzle game

Main features:

✔ Ruby square gameplay: the goal is to match a targeted pattern by rotating blocks of squares on a shuffled board.

✔ Hundreds of levels: the game has currently 8 different stages with various difficulties, each with 50 to 100 levels. In total, no less than 700 puzzles to solve.

✔ Various difficulties: choose between Easy, Medium, Hard or Extreme levels, depending on how good you are. Various block sizes (2x2, 3x3, 4x4) and board sizes (16 to 64).

✔ Compare scores: each level shows the world average moves to solve that. Can you master them?

✔ Color-blind friendly: Ruby Square uses a colorful palette that is colorblind thus friendly for those with impaired color vision. Ruby Square sharpens your mind, while relaxing your eyes.

Download Ruby Square: Logical puzzle game

LASERBREAK 2

Control your laser and use dozens of awesome physics objects to collect the coins and destroy the targets. You'll have to use your brain power, forward thinking and creativity to solve the challenging, action packed puzzles.

Download LASERBREAK 2

Kitchen Timer Pro- Kitchen Reminder Timer

Kitchen Timer Pro is a reliable kitchen reminder ideal for kitchen cooking timers like boil egg timer, tea timer, food timer, blinds timer etc. Kitchen Timer with alarm is simple timer app, The fine cooking timer app with multi timer - adjustable stop clock features for your smart kitchen. It shows the timer controls on the lockscreen notification, so even phone is locked you can snooze - cancel - stop the timer from lockscreen itself. It lets you set time reminder to all of your kitchen appliances on your smart kitchen.

Download Kitchen Timer Pro- Kitchen Reminder Timer

App Shortcuts - Easy App Swipe

Features:

1. Material Design, Simple light UI with options those are easy to use.

2. No background service, no advertisements, no internet access.

3. Full customization options

4. Add Apps shortcuts, direct call to a contact, direct messaging to a contact, a shortcut to a URL, many more.

5. Option to change the Icons, shapes, color, label etc.

6. Option to hide notification from Lockscreen

7. Auto start Notification shortcut on reboot.

8. Number of Smart Shortcuts.

9. Themes

Download App Shortcuts - Easy App Swipe

Precise: Icon Pack

🌟 Features :

✔ 2400+ minimal icons.

✔ Category-based Icons Grid

✔ Neat & Lite UI (Thanks to Candybar Dashboard)

✔ 3 variants of each icons

✔ Creative Colors with light gradients

✔ Icon preview and search.

✔ Flat colors for minimalism

✔ Maintain original identity of icons

✔ All major launcher support

✔ Collection that keeps on growing

Download Precise: Icon Pack