Today’s List of Paid Apps and Games That Are Free at the Play Store Including Blu Escape – Hardcore Platformer and More

It's that post again.

Today’s List of Apps and Games That Are Free at the Play Store Including Touch Block Pro and More

Slide your finger over neighboring letters in any direction and create words with 3-10 letters. If the word exists the game will display word points above the word. Get the best score by creating combos. To get the combo points, match colors of the tiles. Example: The first letter of your word is on a black tile, all the letters in your word that are placed on black tiles will add one combo!

Download Word Chess PRO

Live a customized and different adventure each time you submerge into the cybercrime world. You will learn every method used by modern hackers, and dominate all the attack vectors, from the most common up to the most exclusive ones, known only by security experts and the most dangerous cybercriminals.

Download The Lonely Hacker

Are you looking for a great adventure game that you can enjoy playing for hours nonstop? Do you want to get a mobile hardcore platformer game where your main mission is to run and jump to finish each level and go to the following one?

Download Blu Escape - Hardcore Platformer

Today’s List of Apps and Games That are Free at the Play Store Including Stereobreak and More

this is the PRO version of SHMUP shoot em up 2019 game 3D Slayer bizarre shmup (digital space shooter) this pro version have more ship that player can select and more level in it

Download Slayer Bizarre Shmup PRO

Download Olympic - Icon Pack

Swing the pendulum and release the wrecking ball with perfect timing to destroy the hexagonal jewels in as few moves as possible. Destroy the blue hexagons to pass the level, and the more difficult green hexagons to unlock bonus levels.Use the objects in each level together to try and reduce the number of moves you need to destroy all the hexagons. You'll have to use your brain power to make sure you're being as efficient as possible, as well as expert timing to hit the perfect spot every time.

Download HEXASMASH

This game has two game mode.

Mode 1: Is called Target Mode in which you have to achieve target score in order to complete the level. In Target Mode you shoot on Dart Boards, Bulls Eye Board and face high speed wind challenges.

Mode 2: Is called Destruction Mode in which you have to break the given targets in pieces in order to proceed to next level. In Destruction Mode you shoot apples and break them in pieces, You shoot watermelons and glass bottles to achieve the goal target. You also face high speed wind in this mode.