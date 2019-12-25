Today’s List of Apps and Games That Are Free at the Play Store Including Stereobreak and More

Most of the apps should be free for the next three to four days. If you see a price next to the original, then it's not free anymore. Once you purchase an app, you can install it on any Android device with the same Google Play ID.

Conversations (Jabber / XMPP)

• End-to-end encryption with either OMEMO or OpenPGP

• Sending and receiving images

• Intuitive UI that follows Android Design guidelines

• Pictures / Avatars for your Contacts

• Syncs with desktop client

• Conferences (with support for bookmarks)

• Address book integration

• Multiple Accounts / unified inbox

• Very low impact on battery life

Equalizer FX Pro

Equalizer FX, Bass Booster and Volume Booster ( Eq & Bass), there are also 6 volume modes for you to choose, such as normal mode, music mode, outdoor mode, meeting mode, sleep mode, mute mode and custom mode, you can choose these modes according to your situation. Using Equalizer FX , Bass Booster and Volume Booster ( Eq & Bass), you can enjoy your music better

Screen Draw Screenshot Pro

All these features should have been a part of Android by now, but here we are. • Export screenshots as pdf

• Crop screenshots

• Draw everywhere

• Add text

• Stroke color and width selectable

• Hide-mode

• Always accessible

• Individual placeable per drag and drop (horizontal and vertical)

• Undo/delete drawing function

• Accessible with one click

• Add screen draw icon to quick settings (Android 7 required)

• Autostart on boot of device

• Delete status bar from screenshots

Todo Reminder Pro + Widget

With todo task list you will not miss any appointment anymore. It does not matter if it is a shopping list, birthday, meeting or just notes. You can easily create new tasks and todo task list will remind you at a specific time. Furthermore you can add an image, e. g. of your handwritten notes. You receive notifications where you can directly mark the task as finished, not finished or you can reschedule your todo task list to remind you later.

INTO THE ABYSS

an exploration-focused retro-styled platformer in METROIDVANIA genre. The game is expected to follow the Metroidvania-style gameplay. The objective of the player is to guide main protagonist and player character Rose through a mistery dungeon to find answers for the nature of her nightmares.

Nora's Dream

Nora finds herself in mysterious, but strangely familiar place inhabited by creatures that seem to know her. She has no recollection of how she got there. Can you help her find a way back?

Stereobreak

Stereobreak is a shooter that tests your time reaction and coordination, where your objective is to kill the boss in every stage. Do you have the necessary skills to beat all the stages? Be brave and don't give up!

