Today’s List of Apps and Games That Are Free at the Play Store Including Touch Block Pro and More

Most of the apps should be free for the next three to four days. If you see a price next to the original, then it's not free anymore. Once you purchase an app, you can install it on any Android device with the same Google Play ID.

Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds

• 30+ Map Styles to choose from, including beautiful AMOLED styles

• Set, Save & Share Wallpapers with ease from within the app

• Live Wallpaper

• Create your own custom style - any colour & combination you like!

• Customise your location marker colour!

• Search for any location

• Instant app - try the app before you purchase

• No Ads - And there never will be!!

Download Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds

Space Galaxy Wallpaper HD Pro

1) Just choose the space background you want .

2) Choose your favorite planet .

3) Choose if you want to show planet name or not .

4) Hit the "set wallpaper" button .

Download Space Galaxy Wallpaper HD Pro

CELL 13

CELL 13 starts out quite simple, as Chester guides you through CELL 1. However, you will quickly realise that not everything is so straight forward. You're going to have to think outside the box to continue through the cells.

Download CELL 13

Matchy Moods

• No Ads, No IAPs.

• Easy-peasy to learn.

• Gets more challenging as you progress through levels.

• 35+ exciting levels!

• Beautiful graphics, animations and colour palette.

• Optimised for all devices

Download Matchy Moods

Quizio PRO: Quiz Trivia game

★ More than 3500 questions

★ 7 categories: General, History, Geography, Science, Soccer, Game of Thrones, Mixed

★ 5 difficulty levels

★ 3 supported languages: english, spanish, russian

★ Use offline, no internet needed

★ No Complex Rules

Download Quizio PRO: Quiz Trivia game

Calculator+

✪ Calculations in clear, elegant type that's easy to read

✪ Save your time!

✪ The results is calculated automatically

✪ Copy/paste with a single button press

✪ Personalize!

✪ The set theme you like

✪ Add home screen widget

✪ Do calculations without switching between the apps!

✪ Calculate percentages, square roots, powers, trigonometric functions!

✪ Plot 2D and 3D graphs!

✪ Do calculations with variables and constants

✪ Use built-in functions or add your own

✪ Integrate and differentiate

✪ Do calculations with fractions and simplify expressions

✪ Do calculations with complex numbers

Download Calculator+

Touch Block Pro

This app is to prevent unintentional touches on devices with bezel-less screens.

Places clear filters on both edges of the screen to stop taps from registering in those areas. Touch Block Pro frees you from the stress of having to be extremely careful with your smartphone. Apps such as YouTube and Netflix that display in full screen make it easy to accidentally register taps.

Realize true comfort through Touch Block Pro.

Download Touch Block Pro