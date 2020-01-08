Today’s List of Paid Apps and Games That Are Free and on Sale at the Play Store Including HEXASMASH 2 and More

Some titles are free only for a day, so grab them quick.

Mystery of Fortune 2

Today’s List of Paid Apps and Games That Are Free And on Sale at the Play Store Including Trigono and More

Mystery of Fortune 2 is the eighth episode of Fortune Chronicle Episodes. This is the official sequel of SRPG Mystery of Fortune(2014). Explore dungeons with your own army and try to make the most efficient corps.

Outline Ball

In order to keep reach the highest score possible, you need to keep falling with the ball to keep it on screen, always dodging spikes.

Unit Converter Pro

This Unit Converter is a fast and easy to use tool with 18 categories of conversions,

Monkey GO Happy

Monkey GO Happy from Pencilkids is an internet sensation that has reached millions of players online.

Now the original 5 Monkey GO Happy games have been compiled into one great app.

LASERBREAK

A highly addictive, challenging and seriously fun experience that is captivating gamers around the globe.Use the many awesome objects including TNT, balls, portals, elevators, magnets and more to direct your laser beam at the target. Smash, burn and blast your way to victory. The possibilities are endless!

HEXASMASH 2

Aim and shoot the balls at the hexagonal targets, using the dozens of awesome physics objects to clear a path or set up the perfect shot. See how many balls it takes you to smash all the targets! Destroy the blue hexagons to pass the level, and the green hexagons to unlock bonus levels. Hexasmash 2 is a smash hit action packed and addictive physics puzzle game. Use your logical thinking skills to take advantage of the objects in each level. Portals, elevators, crates, bouncy blocks, launchers and more.

Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple

This is a fun and cool FPS game, which has some features of RPG games. Players play as a shooter to adventure in tombs and dungeons, challenge unknown creatures, and dig for treasures. The game is rich in content and has multiple game elements, including pets, artifacts, runes, and guns ,etc.... Their reasonable combination will make the battle fun and diversified. hope you find your own fun in the game.

