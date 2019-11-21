Today’s List of Paid Apps and Games That Are Free at the Play Store Including Watch Face – Pujie Black – Wear OS & Galaxy Watch and More

The titles are free for a limited time only and become paid at any moment. If you see a price next to the “install” button, it isn’t free anymore. Once you download a paid title that’s free or on sale, it’s yours to keep even after the promotion ends, and you can reinstall it on any other device linked with the same Google Play ID.

Tactic Board Hockey

The app lets you analyze the tactics of various teams and provide visual feedback to your players. Additionally, the coach can explain his tactics visible to his team . You have the opportunity to represent the movement of the players and the game moves with image sequences. Lastly, you can also adjust the pitch and the presentation of the players to their needs, by changing the settings.

Download Tactic Board Hockey

FillField

A seemingly complex game with complex rules. There is a rectangular box filled with dual-position switches. Changing the state of one switch leads to a change in the status of some nearby switches. The goal of the game is to set all switches on the box in the same position.

Download FillField

Gif Live Wallpapers: Animated Live Wallpapers

The app comes with over 300+ live wallpapers with 12+ categories, All of the Gifs are cinemagraphs Gifs. The app allows you to add your own personal Gifs from your phone, you can select and add the Gifs files from your gallery or sd card.

Download Gif Live Wallpapers: Animated Live Wallpapers

Home Workouts Gym Pro

Home Workouts No equipment Pro provides daily workout routines for all your main muscle groups. It lets you build muscle and exercise at home without having to go to the gym. All exercises can be done only with your body weight, without additional equipment. This application includes exercises for the abs, chest, legs, arm as well as body training. All exercises are designed by exeperts

Download Home Workouts Gym Pro

IQ Test Premium

Find out just how much of a Galaxy Brain you are.

Measure your IQ with the help of over 30 multiple choice questions. The questions inside the test measures both spatial and analytical reasoning of the person. Watch Rick and Morty to increase IQ further.

Download IQ Test Premium

Watch Face - Pujie Black - Wear OS & Galaxy Watch

Pujie Black allows you to assign custom actions to a huge number of possible tap targets. The Tap drawer, a panel with 6 tap targets, 4 mini tap targets and all three indicators make up to 13 assignable tap targets! It's a watch face and launcher in one. I've tried this out on my Galaxy Watch Active and it is arguably one of the best Watch Faces I've used.

Download Watch Face - Pujie Black - Wear OS & Galaxy Watch