Menu
Company

Tim Cook Shares His Excitement For Augmented Reality and How it Could Have a “Profound” Impact on the Future

Ali Salman
Sep 30, 2022, 11:37 AM EDT
Apple AR Headset augmented reality

Apple is potentially working on an AR headset which will be announced in the coming years. However, the company has been silent on the subject and does not see fit to share any information regarding its efforts in the field. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently spoke at the Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II in Naples, Italy, highlighting the importance of augmented reality and how it can change our lives.

Tim Cook Shares His Excitement on Augmented Reality and How it Could Pave The Way For a Better Future

Tim Cook stated that people would soon wonder how they would lead a life without AR in the near future. In addition, Apple's CEO also noted that augmented reality will have a "profound" impact in the long run. Cook was awarded an honorary degree in Innovation and International Management where he sat down for a Q&A session with the students. He shared his excitement for AR and how it would lead the way to a better future.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
MARVEL World of Heroes Is Niantic’s Next AR Mobile Game

While Cook was sharing his thoughts on augmented reality, the Q&A live stream was abruptly cut. Henceforth, complete details of his statement had to be cut short.

I'm super excited about augmented reality. Because I think that we've had a great conversation here today, but if we could augment that with something from the virtual world, it would have arguably been even better. So I think that if you, and this will happen clearly not too long from now, if you look back at a point in time, you know, zoom out to the future and look back, you'll wonder how you led your life without augmented reality. Just like today, we wonder, how did people like me grow up without the internet. And so I think it could be that profound, and it's not going to be profound overnight...

Tim Cook has previously hinted that Apple is working on AR products. The company is rumored to announce its high-end "Reality Pro" as soon as January which has been under development for a while now. This is not the first time that we are hearing details on Apple's efforts in AR. The AR Headset has been delayed numerous times in the past and we hope it sees daylight early next year.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order