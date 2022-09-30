Tim Cook Shares His Excitement For Augmented Reality and How it Could Have a “Profound” Impact on the Future

Apple is potentially working on an AR headset which will be announced in the coming years. However, the company has been silent on the subject and does not see fit to share any information regarding its efforts in the field. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently spoke at the Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II in Naples, Italy, highlighting the importance of augmented reality and how it can change our lives.

Tim Cook Shares His Excitement on Augmented Reality and How it Could Pave The Way For a Better Future

Tim Cook stated that people would soon wonder how they would lead a life without AR in the near future. In addition, Apple's CEO also noted that augmented reality will have a "profound" impact in the long run. Cook was awarded an honorary degree in Innovation and International Management where he sat down for a Q&A session with the students. He shared his excitement for AR and how it would lead the way to a better future.

While Cook was sharing his thoughts on augmented reality, the Q&A live stream was abruptly cut. Henceforth, complete details of his statement had to be cut short.

I'm super excited about augmented reality. Because I think that we've had a great conversation here today, but if we could augment that with something from the virtual world, it would have arguably been even better. So I think that if you, and this will happen clearly not too long from now, if you look back at a point in time, you know, zoom out to the future and look back, you'll wonder how you led your life without augmented reality. Just like today, we wonder, how did people like me grow up without the internet. And so I think it could be that profound, and it's not going to be profound overnight...

Tim Cook has previously hinted that Apple is working on AR products. The company is rumored to announce its high-end "Reality Pro" as soon as January which has been under development for a while now. This is not the first time that we are hearing details on Apple's efforts in AR. The AR Headset has been delayed numerous times in the past and we hope it sees daylight early next year.