Menu
Company

MARVEL World of Heroes Is Niantic’s Next AR Mobile Game

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 10, 2022
MARVEL World of Heroes

During yesterday's Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, Niantic announced its next augmented reality mobile game: MARVEL World of Heroes.

Once an internal startup within Google before becoming its own independent entity in 2015, Niantic rose to fame thanks to its patented Real World technology (later renamed Lightship) that melds real world locations with augmented reality game experiences.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AMD Mero APU Might Be The Backbone For Low-Powered Handheld Devices, Features Zen 2 & RDNA 2 Cores

The first successful game released by Niantic was Ingress, though Pokémon GO was the real breakout hit for AR mobile games, smashing all kinds of player spending records. It has since spawned a whole genre, and even the likes of CD Projekt RED attempted to dip into the AR craze with Spokko's The Witcher: Monster Slayer.

That said, not even Niantic could properly replicate the success of Pokémon GO yet. For instance, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite didn't really last long, having been shut down in January 2022 following a June 2019 launch.

MARVEL World of Heroes won't have it easy, but its developers seem excited about the upcoming soft launch. Lead Game Designer Neil Melville explained:

It has been a joy to work with this talented and passionate team in crafting a game that will let players get a taste of the Super Hero lifestyle right in their own neighborhoods. It is my goal that this game instills in its players feelings of freedom, power, curiosity, and cooperation, and will inspire them to make the world a better place. I am very excited about the character avatar system in MARVEL World of Heroes, because it gives a lot of flexibility for players to express different body types, gender expressions, and outfit customization. I can't wait to see what kind of characters the players will create on their journey to become famous local heroes.

Senior Producer Lyza Faylona added:

The best part about being a producer on MARVEL World of Heroes is I get to experience first-hand all of the awesome work by the team through the lens of both a player and game developer. Some days my world revolves around team operations, and other days it's partnering with our creative and technology leads on upcoming features. I love MMORPGs, so I'm most excited about bringing that to the real world. To arrive at a location, view and interact with it through the lens of a Marvel Super Hero is what I'm really excited about. I can't wait to see how players interact with these locations and form their own origin stories.

Related StoryAli Salman
Apple’s AR Headset Operating System “realityOS” Referenced in New Source Code

The developers also shared that MARVEL World of Heroes will take advantage of the multiverse setup to allow players to travel to multiple alternate realities to engage with different characters and stories in the same location.

The game will be available next year on iOS and Android devices.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order