Menu
Company

Apple’s VR Headset Could Potentially Use Gloves to Detect Finger Gestures

Ali Salman
Jul 26, 2022
Apple AR Headset Patent and Gloves

Apple files a lot of patents and it is not necessary that the final product will see daylight. Most of the time, companies file for patents to secure technologies for the future but one way or the other, it can reach the final product. Apple's AR Headset and AR Glasses have been rumored for a while now and the company continues to win patents related to the use of gloves for skin-to-skin contact detection in augmented and virtual relaity. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's Latest Patent Hints at AR Gloves That Could Work Alongside The Headset and Glasses for Certain Actions

According to Patently Apple, the VR gloves could allow users to perform certain actions like move a cursor, scroll, open a document, make selection, and more. When the Apple Glasses are in use, the actions could require skin-to-skin contact. In addition to this, the camera or radio frequency-based systems on the headset could be used to track the finger movement of a user.

Related StoryAli Salman
Apple’s AR Headset to Launch in Early 2023, Second-Gen Model Expected in 2024 With Call Capabilities

Apple’s invention covers devices and methods of detecting contact between a first body part and a second body part. Sense circuitry can be configured to sense a signal at the sense electrode (e.g., configured to contact the second body part) in response to a drive signal applied to the drive electrode (e.g., configured to contact the first body part).

The new patent also details a system that requires two Apple Watch-like devices to detect skin-to-skin contact. According to the patent, one wearable can sense while the other will be appointed for gesture implementation. The patent also shows a ring instead of a watch that could work with the VR Gloves for certain actions.

Apple AR Headset Patent and Gloves

We have to take note that it depends on Apple when and if it will utlize the patents that it won. It is not neceaary that the product will see daylight anytime soon. Nonetheless, we will keep you guys updated with the latest, so be sure to stick around.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts on the new AR Gloves for Apple's rumored headset in the comments section below.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
Filter videos by
Order