Menu
Company

Apple’s AR Headset to Launch in Early 2023, Second-Gen Model Expected in 2024 With Call Capabilities

Ali Salman
Jul 14, 2022
Apple AR Headset

Apple is potentially planning to launch its AR Headset in early 2023 with the second-gen model rumored for 2024. We have previously heard that Apple will launch the second-gen model with an affordable option in 2025. While concrete details are short at this point, a new report sheds light on when we can expect the launch. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Launch Its AR Headset in Early 2023, Second-Gen Model to Feature Call Capabilities in 2024

According to a new report from ETNews, Apple is rumored to launch its mixed-reality headset in early 2023. However, it was reported by Ming-Chi Kuo recently that Apple will launch the second-gen model in 2025 instead of 2024. Nonetheless, both sources share the same 2023 launch schedule for the first-gen model.

Related StoryAli Salman
Fake Cases of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Are Already Available in China

Other than this, it is also being reported that suppliers are preparing to kick off mass production for Apple's AR headset in the fourth quarter of this year. What this means is that mass production will potentially begin ahead of the launch expected in early 2023. However, the report also mentions that the initial production will not be large.

As for what we can expect, previous reports have suggested that Apple's AR headset will feature a micro-OLED display from Sony and LG which will be thin as well as power efficient. Other than this, the headset will house three 3D sensing modules and a mid to low-tier camera. Mark Gurman suggested that Apple's AR headset will focus on entertainment and gaming initially and then gain new features with forthcoming models.

Apple AR Headset Launch

Apple is looking to differentiate its AR headset from the likes of Meta, Google, and Sony with reference to content, usability, as well as portability. As for Samsung, the company will take its time to observe how the market responds to Apple's AR headset.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order