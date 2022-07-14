Apple’s AR Headset to Launch in Early 2023, Second-Gen Model Expected in 2024 With Call Capabilities

Apple is potentially planning to launch its AR Headset in early 2023 with the second-gen model rumored for 2024. We have previously heard that Apple will launch the second-gen model with an affordable option in 2025. While concrete details are short at this point, a new report sheds light on when we can expect the launch. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Launch Its AR Headset in Early 2023, Second-Gen Model to Feature Call Capabilities in 2024

According to a new report from ETNews, Apple is rumored to launch its mixed-reality headset in early 2023. However, it was reported by Ming-Chi Kuo recently that Apple will launch the second-gen model in 2025 instead of 2024. Nonetheless, both sources share the same 2023 launch schedule for the first-gen model.

Other than this, it is also being reported that suppliers are preparing to kick off mass production for Apple's AR headset in the fourth quarter of this year. What this means is that mass production will potentially begin ahead of the launch expected in early 2023. However, the report also mentions that the initial production will not be large.

As for what we can expect, previous reports have suggested that Apple's AR headset will feature a micro-OLED display from Sony and LG which will be thin as well as power efficient. Other than this, the headset will house three 3D sensing modules and a mid to low-tier camera. Mark Gurman suggested that Apple's AR headset will focus on entertainment and gaming initially and then gain new features with forthcoming models.

Apple is looking to differentiate its AR headset from the likes of Meta, Google, and Sony with reference to content, usability, as well as portability. As for Samsung, the company will take its time to observe how the market responds to Apple's AR headset.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.