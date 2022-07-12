Menu
Apple’s Second-Generation AR Headset to Include a Cheaper Option, to Launch in 2025

Ali Salman
Jul 12, 2022
Apple will potentially launch the second-gen AR Headset in the first half of 2025. While the first-gen device will feature high-end specifications, the send-gen model is expected to be an affordable option, according to a new report. Scroll down to read more details on the affordable variant of Apple's AR Headset.

Apple's Second-Generation AR Headset to Launch in 2025 With a New Affordable Option

Prominent analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo stated in his new Medium blog that Apple's forthcoming second-gen AR Headset may have a high-end and affordable option which will launch in the first half of 2025. The company plans to hold a special event in January of 2023 to showcase the first-gen AR Headset to the world. Initially, the headset is expected to be expensive but later on, the company could potentially announce a more affordable option.

The second-generation Apple AR/VR may have high-end and more-affordable models, which will launch in 1H25, and component suppliers will start shipping in 2H24. Apple AR/MR shipments may reach 10 million units as soon as 2025 or 2026, thanks to the second-generation Apple AR/MR product segmentation strategy and ecosystem.

We have previously heard that Apple's AR/VR Headset will feature a price tag of more than $3,000. While it may not be for everyone, in the beginning, the company will introduce a cheaper model later on that could have a comparatively low-end chipset than the higher-end model.

Apple Ar Headset Price and Launch

We have previously heard details on the processing power of the headset with performance comparable to the M2 chip. In addition, it could feature 16GB RAM to handle multiple AR and VR content. Additionally, references to 'realityOS' were previously discovered in the source code. While it does not outline the features hidden in the system, we can presume that Apple is indeed working on the software side of the AR Headset as well. It was also previously reported that the headset will revolve around entertainment and gaming.

Since the final word rests with Apple, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. This is all there is to it, folks. Would you get Apple's headset as soon as it arrives or wait for the affordable version? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

