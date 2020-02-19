THQ Nordic Holding Company Acquires Witcher 3 Switch Developer Saber Interactive

THQ Nordic’s holding company Embracer Group has announced that is has acquired US-based developer Saber Interactive.

The Swedish video game holding company has entered an agreement to acquire the assets for up to $ 525 million USD. Embracer and Saber Interactive announced the news through an official press release.

The Witcher 3 Nintendo Switch New Video Highlights Visuals Improvements Introduced in Latest Update

"Saber has been on our radar for a very long time because of their deep history of consistently high-quality work. Their ambitious moves towards self-funding projects in recent years have been particularly impressive, especially with World War Z, which sold more than three million units. While Saber will remain a standalone company within Embracer Group, we look forward to collaborating with them to elevate their ability to create and market premier titles.”, says Lars Wingefors, Founder and CEO of Embracer Group.

Saber Interactive Co-Founder and CEO, Matthew Karch, said: "Over the course of 19 years as an independent developer, Saber has had its share of suitors. With Embracer Group, we’ve at last found the perfect partner. We could not be more thrilled to see through the many projects we’ve dreamed of together.”

Saber currently has more than 600 employees across six offices and has been responsible for World War Z and the excellent The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Switch port. In addition, the developer has worked on various other prominent titles, including Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary for the Xbox 360, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Quake Champions and the Switch ports of Vampyr and Call of Cthulhu.