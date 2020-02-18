The Witcher 3 Switch Patch 3.6 Allegedly Adds New Graphic Options and Cross-Saving Support With Steam and GOG – Rumor

The Witcher 3 Switch Patch 3.6 has reportedly been released in Korea, offering various new graphic options and support for cross-saving.

Back in January of this year, we reported on a new imminent patch for the game on Nintendo’s hybrid platform, and according to the game’s developer, this patch would be well worth the wait. As covered last week, however, Saber Interactive seemingly removed all references to this major update, suggesting that the update might not be released after all.

Luckily, it appears that a new update for the ‘Switcher 3’ has now been rolled out in Korea. As posted on Reddit, the new Witcher 3 Switch patch 3.6 comes with 8 additional graphic options and support for cross-saving with both Steam and GOG. Apparently, the following graphical options have been added to the game on the Switch:

Bloom

Sharpen

Depth of Field

Depth of Field for Cut-scenes

Chromatic Aberration

Water Quality

Foliage Visibility Range

Anti-Aliasing

Two comparison screenshots have also been included on the Korean forum were the new patch is being discussed. According to the poster, graphic quality has been greatly improved in both docked and portable mode.





We can’t confirm that this patch is the real deal, but the contents do line up with the earlier rumors about an update adding additional visual options after modders discovered enhanced graphic options back in October of last year.

As always, we’ll update once we learn more about this new update.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is available now globally for the Nintendo Switch.

