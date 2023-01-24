World War Z Aftermath Horde Mode XL, New Update, Native PS5, Xbox Series X|S Versions Launch Today

Francesco De Meo
Copy Shortlink
World War Z Aftermath

More content, such as a new play mode, is coming today to World War Z Aftermath, the co-op zombie shooter developed by Saber Interactive now available on PC and consoles worldwide.

Launching today on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S is the brand new Horde Mode XL, where players will have to protect a civilian camp inside a shopping mall set in a new map from hordes of zombies. What sets this mode apart are the XL waves, which include over 1,000 zombies.

Additionally, a new World War Z Aftermath and World War Z update launches today, bringing new mutators for Horde Mode Z, a revamped weapon progression system, and two new weapons - the sai knives and tri-barrel shotgun. From today, the game will also be available natively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X!S for the price of $39.99 Owners of the previous-generation version will be able to upgrade to the current-generation versions for free.

World War Z Aftermath is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the co-op zombie shooter by Saber Interactive by checking out the overview below.

World War Z: Aftermath is the ultimate co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film, and the next evolution of the original hit World War Z that has now captivated over 15 million players. Turn the tide of the zombie apocalypse on consoles and PC with full cross-play. Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world. Take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome, and join forces with survivors in Russia’s snowbound Kamchatka peninsula.

Share this story

Deal of the Day

Further Reading

Comments

 