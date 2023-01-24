World War Z Aftermath Horde Mode XL, New Update, Native PS5, Xbox Series X|S Versions Launch Today

More content, such as a new play mode, is coming today to World War Z Aftermath, the co-op zombie shooter developed by Saber Interactive now available on PC and consoles worldwide.

Launching today on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S is the brand new Horde Mode XL, where players will have to protect a civilian camp inside a shopping mall set in a new map from hordes of zombies. What sets this mode apart are the XL waves, which include over 1,000 zombies.

Additionally, a new World War Z Aftermath and World War Z update launches today, bringing new mutators for Horde Mode Z, a revamped weapon progression system, and two new weapons - the sai knives and tri-barrel shotgun. From today, the game will also be available natively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X!S for the price of $39.99 Owners of the previous-generation version will be able to upgrade to the current-generation versions for free.

World War Z Aftermath is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the co-op zombie shooter by Saber Interactive by checking out the overview below.

World War Z: Aftermath is the ultimate co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film, and the next evolution of the original hit World War Z that has now captivated over 15 million players. Turn the tide of the zombie apocalypse on consoles and PC with full cross-play. Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world. Take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome, and join forces with survivors in Russia’s snowbound Kamchatka peninsula.