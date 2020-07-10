This iPhone 12 Series Concept Video Might be Closest to the Real Deal

The iPhone 12 is still a few months away and we can't be more excited for its arrival. There are some big changes planned with this year's release. We are expecting the company to release four iPhone 12 models this year. While the final word rests with Apple, do check out this stunning iPhone 12 concept video which claims to be the 'most accurate'.

This iPhone 12 Concept Video Claims to be the "Most Accurate"

The iPhone 12 concept video is designed pretty well and looks pretty convincing as it takes cues from previous leaks and rumors. The video begins with the iPhone 12 flaunting the boxier edges and the dual rear camera setup. The concept video includes specifications of the device's camera - featuring an Ultra-Wide lens, True Tone flash with Slow Sync, and more.

Apple Warns Users Against Closing MacBooks With a Camera Cover to Prevent Display Damage

As can be seen in the iPhone 12 concept video, the bezels on the forthcoming iPhone 12 models have been significant;y reduced. In addition to this, the notch is pretty small compared to the current iPhone 11 models. iPhone 12 is showcased in seven new colors which will also boast reverse wireless charging that we already see on several Android flagships.

The concept video mentions the 5.4-inch model as the 'iPhone 12' and the 6.1-inch model is being mentioned as the 'iPhone 12 Max'. You can check out the iPhone 12 concept video for more details on how it will potentially look like based on leaks.

In the past few days, a plethora of dummy units has surfaced the internet. We also saw iOS 14 simulated on the iPhone 12 dummy units with the help of video editing. Moreover, we also saw the iPhone 12 models compared against older iPhone models starting from the original iPhone SE. One analyst also points out that this year, Apple will charge $50 more than the current models despite the fact that it would not contain Earphones and USB-C power adapter in the box

As mentioned earlier, we are expecting big from the Cupertino-giant this year. Check out the concept video and let us know how you like it in the comments.