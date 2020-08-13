The Witcher 3 Redux 3.3 Increases Damage Resistance of all Toussaint Human Enemies Alongside Other Tweaks

The Witcher 3 Redux 3.3 has been released for PC which packs various tweaks and fixes.

The popular modification for the PC version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a light gameplay overhaul that doesn’t fundamentally change the game’s gameplay mechanics. According to its creator, the main purpose of the mod is to make the gameplay feel more realistic and lore-friendly where preparation is important.

The Witcher 3 Gets New Texture Pack Introducing 4K Textures For Witcher Armor Sets

"It also attempts to stretch out the leveling elements across both expansions and overhauls the skill system, so you're not wasting skill points after level 30 just to unlock the later skill tiers in the other trees", mod creator 'Aleks Vuckovic' writes. "The changes are of course subjective but I think they make the minute to minute gameplay more interesting."

The new version of the mod increases damage resistances of all human enemies in Toussaint by 15%. In addition, it further increases Cloud Giant’s attack power and resistances. Version 3.3 also packs various other tweaks and changes that you can read about in the change notes below:

The Witcher 3 Redux Version 3.3 Release Notes Slightly nerfed alchemy skill “Fast Metabolism”. Was still too powerful. Skill needs to be unequipped and reequipped for changes to take effect.

Increased damage resistance of all human enemies in Toussaint by 15%.

Rebalanced damage from Alzur’s Thunder – was a tad overpowered.

Lowered Aerondight’s charge damage boost from 10% to 5%

Further increased Cloud Giant’s attack power and resistances.

Lowered Dettlaff’s Monster/Bat form Shock resistance by 35%.

Fixed bugged interaction between Metamorphosis Mutation and Katakan Decoction

Reworked English string file to be a smaller size, thanks to user ArchiTEK.

(DL)v1.9: Added support for French (thanks to user ArchiTEK) and some final tweaks.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its expansion are available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. As expected, this mod is only available for the PC version and can be downloaded via Nexusmods right here.