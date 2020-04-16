The Witcher 3 Redux Mod 2.3 Update Introduces Support for Vanilla Saves and More

A new version of The Witcher 3 Redux mod has been released, introducing new fixes and features that improve the experience.

The recently released 2.3 version introduces support for vanilla saves, allowing those in the middle of a playthrough to continue playing the game with all the tweaks brought by the Redux mod.

Other changes brought by The Witcher 3 Redux 2.3 include fixed descriptions. You can find the full update notes below.

Vanilla Saves can now be configured to work with Redux using the debug console.

Fixed issue where some food/drinks would not provide vitality/stamina regen.

Fixed Description of drinks HUD in Sign Wheel to show Stamina Regen instead of Vitality Regen.

Updated Description of Fatigue HUD in Sign Wheel to say "Fatigued"'.

Fixed Description of "Adrenaline Rush" Mutation.

Made "Crippling Strikes", "Rend" and "Ekhidna Decoction" Descriptions clearer.

The Witcher 3 Redux is a gameplay overhaul mod that makes the gameplay feel more realistic and lore-friendly, giving preparation a more important role, like in previous entries in the series. It can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

This mod can be considered a "light" gameplay overhaul as it doesn't fundamentally change the gameplay mechanics, but still makes enough major changes to be considered more than just gameplay enhancements. Its main purpose is to make the gameplay feel more realistic and lore friendly where preparation is key. After all, a witcher with no potions is half a witcher. It also attempts to stretch out the levelling elements across both expansions and overhauls the skill system, so you're not wasting skill points after level 30 just to unlock the later skill tiers in the other trees. The changes are of course subjective but I think they make the minute to minute gameplay more interesting.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.