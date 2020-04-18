The Witcher 3 AI 4K Upscaled Project New Release Adds Enhanced Free DLC Textures

The Witcher 3 AI 4K Upscaled Project aims to upscale all of the game's textures. Earlier this week, the first release of the project has been made available online, and today some other textures have received the AI upscaling treatment.

The new release includes AI upscaled textures for the free DLC packs that have been released following the game's launch. These include the textures of the Wolf School gear set, horse items, additional costumes for NPCs and more.

This mod replaces all of the free DLC's textures (e.g. Wolf, Skellige armor sets and horse items) with high-resolution 4k textures that have been upscaled with the help of AI.

Part of a series to upscale all vanilla textures to 4k.

Despite having been released almost 5 years ago, The Witcher 3 is still receiving some very interesting mods. The Redux gameplay overhaul mod has been recently updated to version 2.3, which allows players to use vanilla game saves with the mod and more.

This mod can be considered a "light" gameplay overhaul as it doesn't fundamentally change the gameplay mechanics, but still makes enough major changes to be considered more than just gameplay enhancements. Its main purpose is to make the gameplay feel more realistic and lore friendly where preparation is key. After all, a witcher with no potions is half a witcher. It also attempts to stretch out the levelling elements across both expansions and overhauls the skill system, so you're not wasting skill points after level 30 just to unlock the later skill tiers in the other trees. The changes are of course subjective but I think they make the minute to minute gameplay more interesting.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The Game of the Year Edition is also available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, including the base game and all of the DLC released for it.