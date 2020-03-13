The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Version 11.0 Released; Now Covers Toussaint and Brings Much More Content Alongside a New Level of Quality

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked version 11.0 has been released for PC which packs much more content and now also covers Toussaint.

For those who haven’t heard of this amazing modification for The Witcher 3 – the HD Reworked project aims to improve the game’s visuals by reworking models and textures to better quality preserving the original art style.

Play as Henry Cavill in The Witcher 3 with Anya Chalotra as Yennifer

We’ve included an overview of the mod’s key features down below:

- very high quality detailed textures with great sharpness and performance, without any unnecessary VRAM losses (no unnecessary big textures for small stuff) - very high quality accurate normal maps, a lot of them is baked from high poly meshes, these normals combined with detail normalmaps giving amazing look with almost any performance hit! - high quality meshes with a lot of details, a lot of them are created from scratch, good optimization is preserved - better objects LODs ( Level of Detail), rendering distance of some objects are slightly increased - specially customized materials for all reworked stuff - everything consistent with the original CDPR artistic vision

According to mod creator ‘Halk Hogan’, depending on the GPU used, the mod might slightly affect performance. The modification requires a minimum of 3GB VRAM for smooth gameplay. For the best results, 4GB is recommended. On GTX 970/AMD R9 290X GPUs and higher, there should be no FPS drops.

The new version of the mod can be downloaded through Nexusmods right here. Time to start another playthrough once again!