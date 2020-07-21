The Outer Worlds Story DLC Possibly Being Teased By Obsidian

The Outer Worlds may be getting some new content very soon.

A few hours ago, developer Obsidian started teasing something on the game's official website. While it's not clear what exactly is being teased, there's a very good chance that it will be some sort of additional content.

Greetings employees of Halcyon,

The Board is pleased to announce that we have been able to acquire a portion of The Outer Worlds website! Feel free to take an additional 5-minute break today to visit the website, you've earned it! 🚀✨https://t.co/g3ADukdpfw — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) July 20, 2020

The Outer Worlds released last year on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, followed by a Nintendo Switch port this year. While generally a solid experience, the game doesn't stray too far from the best role-playing games developed by Obsidian.

The Outer Worlds is pretty much exactly what you'd expect from Obsidian. The first-person action RPG features a great setting, fantastic writing and remarkable, complex characters to meet. The moment-to-moment gameplay isn't as exciting, though, failing to measure up with the best in the genre. Still, there's plenty to like here as long as you know what you're getting into, not to mention the potential for a sequel to be much better, particularly if the developers had a higher budget to work with.

The Nintendo Switch port of The Outer Worlds includes all the content found in the other versions of the game but suffered from a variety of issues at launch. A mod that has been released shortly after the game launched on the console introduced a variety of improvements, such as better draw distance, increased shadows quality, and frame rate improvements.

The Outer Worlds is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.