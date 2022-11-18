Fallout: New Vegas Director Could See Himself Returning to the IP, Suggests New Locations

Ever since Microsoft's studio purchasing spree put Bethesda and Obsidian Entertainment under the same umbrella, fans have been asking the question – when are we getting a Fallout: New Vegas follow up? Rumors have been circulating that something may be in the works, but nothing has been made official.

Well, while it’s far from a confirmation, Fallout: New Vegas director Josh Sawyer is making the rounds for his new game Pentiment, and in an interview on the Kinda Funny Xcast, he said he could see himself returning to the Fallout universe.

“I love Fallout, I love the setting, I could see myself working on it again but you know, we’ll see where the future takes me.”

So, if Obsidian did another Fallout, where would it take place? Of course, they could always return to Vegas, but why not try something new? When asked about an ideal location for a new Fallout, Sawyer namedropped New Orleans, California, or somewhere in the Midwest. He even entertained the idea of a Fallout set outside the United States…

“In the past people have talked about New Orleans. I do think California or the Midwest would also be very interesting. Obviously, I have to be passionate about it as a director but also that the team is really excited about and also that works within the larger idea of the IP. [...] When it’s kind of larger IP or franchise, it has to work within a larger vision of “What is Fallout?” […] I think there's a lot of cool places in the US. A lot of people have talked about Fallout in other parts of the world. I think those are interesting as well.”

Interesting stuff. I think a Midwest Fallout has potential. Put it in Minneapolis and have players deal with six feet of snow in addition to nuclear radiation. Of course, any new Fallout would be years away. In the meantime, Obsidian and Sawyer have just released Pentiment, which I found to be a unique and richly-told adventure in my full review…

“Pentiment won’t be for everyone. It’s bookish, sometimes a bit dry, and demands you take its questions about the nature of religion, art, and other heady subjects seriously if you want to get the most out of its narrative. If that sounds like your sort of thing, you can look forward to a rich, well-researched world you'll truly feel a part of and a fantastic story that serves up numerous memorable, moving twists and turns. Pentiment will leave an indelible mark on you if you just give it a chance.”

What do you think? If Obsidian made a new Fallout, where should it be set?