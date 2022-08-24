Obsidian’s Pentiment to Release On November 15th on PC, Xbox

Obsidian Entertainment's unique narrative role-playing game Pentiment will launch on November 15th on PC and Xbox consoles.

Announced during the Bethesda and Xbox Game Showcase in June with a generic November release date, the next game from the celebrated development studio is now available for pre-order and for pre-installs via Xbox Game Pass. The game will be available on all platforms with a $19.99 price tag.

In case you have never heard of Pentiment before, you can check out a trailer and an overview of the game's story below.

Explore history in the modern time through the style of illuminated manuscripts and early modern woodcuts. Pentiment is a narrative-adventure game set in 16th century upper Bavaria in the time of the Holy Roman Empire. You will take on the role of Andreas Maler, a very clever journeyman artist who gets caught up in a series of murders and scandals that spans 25 years in the fictional town of Tassing and Kiersau Abbey.

It will be up to you to decide Andreas’ choices, from his educational background and lifestyle to how he investigates the murders that happen around him. From sneaking into the abbey library late at night to look at secret documents, to playing a round of a tavern’s favorite card game to get information from those who are playing, it’s up to you to choose how to use the precious time you’re given to investigate the suspects. Every decision and accusation Andreas makes carries consequences that will impact the tightly-knit Alpine community for generations to come.

Pentiment launches on November 15th on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. Gamescom 2022 attendees will also be able to try out the game's first few minutes this week.