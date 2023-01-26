Obsidian Canceled A God Of War Rival Inspired By Journey To The Center Of The Earth, Feargus Urquhart Revealed

Obsidian Entertainment is a development studio that requires no introduction, as it has developed some of the best role-playing games ever made, such as Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth and the Pillars of Eternity series, and many others. The studio, however, has proven capable of developing other types of games with Grounded and Pentiment, and it has been revealed that, at some point, they were working on a game that could rival God of War.

Speaking with NME, CEO Feargus Urquhart spoke about some projects that had been pitched and even worked on for some time, among them a game that could compete with God of War inspired by Journey to the Centre of the Earth, a The Walking Dead role-playing game, which did not find much interest among publishers, and a Ricky and Morty game which was put aside following Microsoft's acquisition. A game based on the reality show Cops was also pitched to publishers, but none was interested in it.

As already mentioned, Obsidian has been branching out quite a bit in recent times, releasing games that are far from their RPG roots like Grounded, and the more experimental Pentiment, which is a game that is not for everyone, as highlighted by Nathan in his review.

Pentiment won’t be for everyone. It’s bookish, sometimes a bit dry, and demands you take its questions about the nature of religion, art, and other heady subjects seriously if you want to get the most out of its narrative. If that sounds like your sort of thing, you can look forward to a rich, well-researched world you'll truly feel a part of and a fantastic story that serves up numerous memorable, moving twists and turns. Pentiment will leave an indelible mark on you if you just give it a chance.

Obsidian is now working on the first-person role-playing game Awoved. Little is currently known about the project, which may be going through some troubled development. Reportedly things have improved in the past few months, so hopefully, it won't take long to learn more about the studio's next big role-playing game.