The Outer Worlds Sequel Is Currently in Pre-Production – Rumor

A The Outer Worlds sequel may be in the works, according to rumors circulating online.

Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad, who correctly revealed information before official announcements plenty of times in the past, revealed a few hours ago that Obsidian Entertainment is currently exploring a new entry in the series, which is currently in pre-production.

Last I heard a new entry in the franchise is being explored, currently in pre-production. Could change into something else ofc, but this is the current status. https://t.co/OGvfHjycNu — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 11, 2020

The original The Outer Worlds, despite being a solid role-playing game, comes with a few flaws, so it will be interesting to see how the studio will improve the experience.

The Outer Worlds is pretty much exactly what you'd expect from Obsidian. The first-person action RPG features a great setting, fantastic writing and remarkable, complex characters to meet. The moment-to-moment gameplay isn't as exciting, though, failing to measure up with the best in the genre. Still, there's plenty to like here as long as you know what you're getting into, not to mention the potential for a sequel to be much better, particularly if the developers had a higher budget to work with.

The Outer Worlds also received a DLC called Peril on Gorgon, which does very little to fix some of the main game's flaws.

Peril on Gorgon, the first DLC released for The Outer Worlds, maintains all of the pros and cons we've already seen in the base game. The plot is intriguing while the characters remain the true highlight, but combat is a bit lackluster and optimization underwhelming.

The Outer Worlds is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.