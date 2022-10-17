Obsidian Entertainment Co-Founder: We Would Make Another Fallout Game Without Any Doubt

According to Obsidian Entertainment co-founder Feargus Urquhart, he and his team would, without any doubt, make another Fallout game.

Urquhart, who worked on the first two Fallout games as the founder of Interplay division Black Isle Studios, as well as Fallout: New Vegas with Obsidian, said as much during a recent interview with Dualshockers as part of Fallout’s 25th anniversary.

The question is, however, whether the opportunity will present itself.

"Of course, if we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it”, he said. “There's not even a question of whether or not we would do it, it's just 'Will the opportunity arise? I hung around at Interplay for probably an extra year because I wanted to work on Fallout more. I love Fallout."

But what if this opportunity actually arises following Obsidian’s work on Grounded, Pentiment, The Outer Worlds 2, and the highly-anticipated Avowed? According to the Obsidian co-founder, if his team would do another Fallout, it must have ties with Bethesda’s work on the series.

"At some point, we'll start looking into what those next games are going to be, and I would be surprised if Fallout is not on that list," Urquhart explained. "If we were to do Fallout, it has to tie in with what Bethesda is doing with Fallout and a lot of other things, but I would always personally say my hope is that before I ride off into the sunset, I'd love to make another Fallout game."

Some interesting stuff for sure, and quite honestly, we would love to see Obsidian make another Fallout entry.

Avowed is currently expected to release somewhere next year. A release date for the sequel to The Outer Worlds hasn’t been revealed just yet, but we do know that the game entered pre-production in 2019.

Would you like to see a new Fallout game from Obisidian? Hit the comments down below.