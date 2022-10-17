Menu
Company

Obsidian Entertainment Co-Founder: We Would Make Another Fallout Game Without Any Doubt

Aernout van de Velde
Oct 17, 2022, 04:31 AM EDT
Fallout another Feargus Urquhart obsidian

According to Obsidian Entertainment co-founder Feargus Urquhart, he and his team would, without any doubt, make another Fallout game.

Urquhart, who worked on the first two Fallout games as the founder of Interplay division Black Isle Studios, as well as Fallout: New Vegas with Obsidian, said as much during a recent interview with Dualshockers as part of Fallout’s 25th anniversary.

Related StoryChris Wray
Grounded Review – Honey, I Conquered the Genre

The question is, however, whether the opportunity will present itself.

"Of course, if we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it”, he said. “There's not even a question of whether or not we would do it, it's just 'Will the opportunity arise? I hung around at Interplay for probably an extra year because I wanted to work on Fallout more. I love Fallout."

But what if this opportunity actually arises following Obsidian’s work on Grounded, Pentiment, The Outer Worlds 2, and the highly-anticipated Avowed? According to the Obsidian co-founder, if his team would do another Fallout, it must have ties with Bethesda’s work on the series.

"At some point, we'll start looking into what those next games are going to be, and I would be surprised if Fallout is not on that list," Urquhart explained. "If we were to do Fallout, it has to tie in with what Bethesda is doing with Fallout and a lot of other things, but I would always personally say my hope is that before I ride off into the sunset, I'd love to make another Fallout game."

Some interesting stuff for sure, and quite honestly, we would love to see Obsidian make another Fallout entry.

Avowed is currently expected to release somewhere next year. A release date for the sequel to The Outer Worlds hasn’t been revealed just yet, but we do know that the game entered pre-production in 2019.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Fallout New Vegas New Mod Restores Cut Content, Improves NPC AI and More

Would you like to see a new Fallout game from Obisidian? Hit the comments down below.

Products mentioned in this post

The Outer Worlds
USD 20

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order