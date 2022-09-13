Menu
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the Official BOTW 2 Title, Game Drops May 2023

Nathan Birch
Sep 13, 2022
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

It’s been a long road for Nintendo fans eagerly anticipating the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game was first announced back in 2019, and since then, has suffered multiple delays with little in the way of actual in-game footage shared to tide fans over. Well, thankfully, we finally got another taste of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom during the most recent Nintendo Direct. Yes, Tears of the Kingdom is officially the title of the new game, and the trailer provided a new look at some of Link's new powers and some interesting etchings that may provide a hint about the game's story. You can check it out for yourself, below.

Pikmin 4 Finally Arrives in 2023, Will Feature Pikmin-Eye View and Simplified Controls

It’s another small taste, but at least we finally have a real title and release date for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! I’ll admit, I’m not entirely sure what the temple painting at the beginning of the trailer might indicate about the game's story – we see the hint of a large conflict and what appears to be a new form of Ganon (at least that’s what I think the big ears indicate). As for the brief bits of gameplay we see, it’s confirmed we’re heading back to the clouds ala Skyward Sword and it looks like we’re going to have a pretty funky-looking glider we can get around on. Here’s Nintendo’s brief official description of what we just saw…

"In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes well beyond that! Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. What do you think? Excited to finally get your hands on Link's latest?

