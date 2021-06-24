The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero, Trails to Azure and Trails Into Reverie Leaked on the Epic Games Store

Four entries in The Legend of Heroes are coming to PC in 2022 and 2023, as revealed by a new leak on the Epic Games Store today.

Fans of the series will be happy to know that the two games that make up the Crossbell arc, Trails from Zero and Trails to Azure, will finally be officially localized. The first will release next year, while the second in 2023.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox 1.02 Update Introduces 4K Resolution Support On PlayStation 5 and More

Additionally, the latest entry in the series, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, released in Japan as Hajimari no Kiseki, will also be making its way to the West in 2023, alongside the spin-off game The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails.

While The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie coming to the West is not exactly a surprise, as all latest entries in the series since the first Trails of Cold Steel have been released in North America and Europe, the reveal of an official English localization for Trails from Zero and Trails to Azure is definitely more surprising, although Falcom did hint at the possibility of the two games eventually making their way to the West. With both games having received high-quality fan translations, it will be interesting to see if NISA licensed Geofront's work or if they are going with a completely new localization.

With the listings on the Epic Games Store having gone public, it will not take long for NISA to make an official announcement regarding the next The Legend of Heroes games. We will keep you updated on them as soon as more come in on them, so stay tuned for all the latest news.