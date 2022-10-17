Menu
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure will Release in North America on March 14, 2023

Ule Lopez
Oct 17, 2022, 10:15 AM EDT
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure has been recently revealed to come to consoles and PC across North America and Europe. NIS America will handle the porting of this game and localization. As you might imagine, there's also going to be a Limited Edition of the game with a few collectibles that will be available for pre-order on the NIS EU Online Store.

Trails to Azure is the direct sequel to Trails from Zero. Set just a few months after the events of Trails from Zero, a temporary peace has settled over Crossbell, and the Special Support Section find themselves with newfound fame and status, thanks to their heroic actions. However, peace has been broken after multiple organizations rose up.

You can watch a trailer made by NIS America that describes the game's story below:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure uses the Active Turn system. It involves an AT bar to determine turn order and even provide some bonuses on the allotted turns. These bonuses range from HP recovery to Team Rush attacks, in which you and your allies strike simultaneously, inflicting massive damage. However, these bonuses can also be used by enemies, so proper strategic planning is required.

This game also sees the newly implemented Burst mechanic. Activating Burst grants several advantages, such as speeding up your party's turn orders, healing status ailments, and disabling cast times for arts. Lloyd and the rest of the Special Support Section have to use these abilities to their advantage to come out on top and face the looming threat over Crossbell.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure is set to release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on March 14 in North America. The PC version of the game will also launch on March 14. You can even wishlist the game on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG right now. The game will release on March 17 in Europe.

