The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure to Release in Early 2023 on PC and Consoles; New Trailer Shared

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure will release early next year on PC and consoles worldwide.

Today, NISA confirmed that the direct sequel to Trails From Zero, which is releasing on September 30th, will launch in early 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. To mark the announcement, the publisher also released a new trailer, which you can watch below.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero Launches This September in North America, Europe

Your heroes of Crossbell are back! Lloyd and his faithful allies in the SSS are ready to continue their mission of safeguarding the city-state of Crossbell! Coming early 2023!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure will release in early 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. We will let you know precisely when the game launches as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.