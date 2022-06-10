The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure to Release in Early 2023 on PC and Consoles; New Trailer Shared
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure will release early next year on PC and consoles worldwide.
Today, NISA confirmed that the direct sequel to Trails From Zero, which is releasing on September 30th, will launch in early 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. To mark the announcement, the publisher also released a new trailer, which you can watch below.
Your heroes of Crossbell are back! Lloyd and his faithful allies in the SSS are ready to continue their mission of safeguarding the city-state of Crossbell! Coming early 2023!
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure will release in early 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. We will let you know precisely when the game launches as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.
The story of aspiring hero Lloyd Bannings continues in Trails to Azure!
Set just a few months after the events of Trails from Zero, a temporary peace has settled over Crossbell and the Special Support Section find themselves with newfound fame and status, thanks to their heroic actions.
However, the peace is soon broken with the rise of multiple organizations with ulterior motives. Framing these growing tensions is the increasing pressure from the Erebonian Empire and the Republic of Calvard, with Crossbell caught between them. With the safety of their home and the foundations of their team now on the line, Lloyd and his allies must gear themselves for the threats that loom ahead. Little do they know that Crossbell will soon become the stage for a climactic conflict that will determine its future...
