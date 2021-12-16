The Legend of Heroes: Kuro No Kiseki II Crimson Sin Announced for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II Crimson Sin, the next entry in the long-running series by Falcom, has been announced today.

The new game, which will continue the story of Spriggan Van Arkride, will be released on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 during Fall 2022 in Japan.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II Crimson Sin will polish some of the innovations introduced in the previous game, such as the combat system, as well as feature a wealth of side content that will use the Calvard setting, as reported by Gematsu.

The sequel inherits and polishes the strong points of the first game—such as its unique battle system that seamlessly transitions from field battles to command battles, and LGC Alignment system in which the player’s Law, Gray, and Chaos stats fluctuate according to their actions—to achieve a more comfortable and exhilarating game system. Additionally, The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- includes numerous unique content such as a wealth of side content that utilizes its Calvard setting.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II Crimson Sin hasn't been announced for the West, and it will probably take a very long time for it to reach North America and Europe. The first Kuro No Kiseki has yet to be confirmed for the West, while Trails from Zero, Trails to Azure, and The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails will only start releasing in North America and Europe on PC and consoles from late 2022.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro No Kiseki II Crimson Sin releases in Japan during Fall 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. A Western release hasn't been confirmed at the time.