The Game Awards 2022 to Take Place on December 8, 2022; New Award Category Introduced

The Game Awards is approaching once again, returning for its ninth annual showing. Last year, the event was broadcast to over 85 million users and collected titles that were released over the year and bestowed various awards upon them. The highlight of last year's show was how It Takes Two took the gold and won Game of the Year last year.

This year’s Game Awards will also introduce a new award alongside its various others; the Best Adaptation. Put simply, the Best Adaptation award celebrates creative work that adapts video games to various other mediums, like movies, TV, and books. One such example would be the Sonic the Hedgehog movies released over the past few years.

Moving on, potentially the biggest thing about The Game Awards this year is that it’ll once again be an in-person event. It should be noted that the event will also happen following Los Angeles health guidelines and the CDC. Tickets for this event will be available later in the year.

Aside from awards being announced at The Game Awards, newer games or updates are revealed, as well. You may remember back in 2018 when Joker was announced as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s first DLC character, or last year, when Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz showcased the first Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie trailer from Paramount.

As for when The Game Awards are actually happening, it’ll happen on December 8th, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater. For those not attending in person, you can watch the event on one of over 40 different platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook. IMAX is also a leading partner with the show, bringing us The Game Awards: The IMAX Experience. Meant to bring the event to various cities around the world, more details will be released closer to the event.

We’ll continue to update as more details about the event and whatever announcements will be there as they are released.