Death Stranding 2 Announced for PS5 with an Epic Kojima Trailer at The Game Awards

Almost as soon as Hideo Kojima’s last game Death Stranding shipped, rumors and speculation began to swirl about what he might be working on next. Over the past couple of months, the picture has become clearer, as it seems Kojima is playing both sides of the console wars, making a cloud-native game for Xbox and Death Stranding 2 for PlayStation. Kojima has spent the last few weeks teasing actresses for the project, including Elle Fanning and Léa Seydoux from the first game.

Well, minutes ago during The Game Awards Kojima showed up to give his good buddy Geoff Keighley another exclusive, officially revealing Death Stranding 2. While the trailer stylizes the game's title as "DS2," official materials refer to the game as Death Stranding 2, although they specify that's just a "working title." The trailer features both Léa Seydoux's Fragile and Norman Reedus' Porter Bridges, and a whole bunch of the usual strange Kojima imagery I won't pretend to fully understand. Of course, hardcore fans should have plenty of fun pouring over all of it. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Well, as with all things Kojima, consider me both intrigued and confused. Need to know more? Well, unfortunately, this is as far as the official description goes...

"Kojima Productions has announced that Death Stranding 2 (working title) for PlayStation 5 is officially in development. As with all of his past masterpieces, the latest title will be produced, written, directed, and designed by Hideo Kojima himself. The cast announced so far includes Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Troy Baker."

Following the reveal of the trailer, Kojima did have a few things to say. Specifically, he mentioned he had the game's plot in mind years ago, but he completely rewrote it in the wake of COVID-19.

Death Stranding 2 has been announced for PS5. A release window has yet to be specified.