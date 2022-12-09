Diablo IV Drops an Apocalyptic Cinematic Trailer, Release Date Confirmed, Pre-Orders Open

Diablo IV has been a bit of a leaky boat recently, with a June release date being outed by a report from The Washington Post and insiders revealing the game’s various special editions. Nevertheless, Blizzard still made a big show of making it all official at The Game Awards, offering up an eye-opening new trailer, confirming the release date, and opening up pre-orders.

As for that new trailer, it it's typically-epic stuff, as Blizzard cinematics tend to be. We see a massive battle between the forces of Heaven and Hell, as once of the archangels Inarius takes on the Daughter of Hatred, Lilith. Check out the spectacle for yourself, below.

Pre-orders for Diablo IV are open now, and those who reserve the game will get early access to the open beta. Unfortunately, we don't have a date on that open beta just yet. Haven't been keeping up with Diablo IV? Here's a brief official description...

"The endless battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells rages on as chaos threatens to consume Sanctuary. With ceaseless demons to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish Dungeons, and Legendary loot, this vast world brings the promise of adventure and devastation."

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Diablo IV launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on June 6, 2023.