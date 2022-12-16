The Game Awards 2022 Breaks Multiple Records; Show Trended #1 Worldwide

The Game Awards 2022 came and went, and we saw several surprises during the announcements and... A bit of an impromptu ending. Regardless, the show has continued to prove to be a success worldwide, as Geoff Keighley has stated that the awards show has broken several records in terms of viewership and popularity.

There's plenty to go along, folks. However, some interesting data can be accrued from all the stats that Keighley posted about The Game Awards 2022. The most important is that the show Trended #1 worldwide, including all the Top 5 worldwide trends. Geoff Keighley's tweet also stated that the show hit a viewership milestone.

On Twitter, TGA delivered over 11.5 million video views of the livestream, with a 28% increase in conversation volume YoY, 33% increase in unique authors, and 31% increase in #TheGameAwards hashtag usage. The show trended #1 worldwide, including all top 5 worldwide trends. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 16, 2022

Another interesting fact about The Game Awards was that the Steam Deck giveaway that happened on the aforementioned platform saw over 9.5 million unique customers view The Game Awards livestream, with a peak audience of over 850K concurrent users. A lot of people really must've wanted to get a Steam Deck.



In this next tweet, Geoff Keighley shared the total viewership numbers that The Game Awards had over the years. You may notice an upward trend that culminates in 2022's show which accrued over 100 million views.

Historical #TheGameAwards viewership numbers: 2022: 103 Million

2021: 85 Million

2020: 83 Million

2019: 45.2 Million

2018: 26.2 Million

2017: 11.5 Million

2016: 3.8 Million

2015: 2.3 Million

2014: 1.9 Million Next year marks out 10th annual show. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 16, 2022

Now, all that's left is waiting for 2023 to deliver the 10th annual showing of The Game Awards to see if it can draw in more views. It certainly will be an interesting thing to look out for when we see the next show coming up. Of course, the real meat of the show will always lie in the announcements, which have certainly become staples of the show over the years.

